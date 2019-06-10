

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a fatal stabbing that took place in in the city’s downtown core over the weekend.

The victim, 54-year-old James Andrew Smith, was standing next to the doorway of a building on Yonge Street near Charles Street just after midnight on Saturday when he was stabbed by an assailant, who then left the scene.

Smith was initially rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

In a news release issued on Monday, police said that they have arrested Eric Bryant Ram, of no fixed address, in connection with the homicide.

Police say that they have not yet determined whether the suspect and victim were known to each other.

The stabbing was Toronto’s 27th homicide of 2019.