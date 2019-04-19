

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have made an arrest in connection with a hit-and-run at a streetcar stop near College Street and Spadina Avenue last weekend that left a 21-year-old man with critical injuries.

The victim was standing at the stop just before 2 a.m. on April 14 when he was hit by an SUV that mounted the curb and hit a glass TTC shelter.

The victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following the crash.

The SUV, meanwhile, fled the scene. Police later located it on a side street not far from the crash site, though its driver had remained outstanding.

In a news release issued on Friday morning, police confirmed that 26-year-old Julian Clarke has been taken into custody in connection with the hit-and-run.

He is charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.