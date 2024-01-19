Peel police have arrested a man and continue to look for a teenage suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Brampton man last month.

Police said they were called to a local hospital on the afternoon of Dec. 19 after being notified that a shooting victim had been dropped off.

He later died of his injuries in hospital, police said. The victim has been identified as Nishan Thind.

Police said Thind was shot at an unknown location and time.

Earlier this week, homicide investigators executed a search warrant at a Brampton home and took 18-year-old Preetpaul Singh into custody. He has been charged with accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

Meanwhile, the alleged shooter, who police said is a 16-year-old boy, continues to be at large. He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for manslaughter.

Police cannot release his name under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“This remains an active investigation; anyone with information or video footage (dashcam or otherwise) is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 905-453-2121 extension 3205,” police said.

Anonymous information can be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.