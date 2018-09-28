

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 56-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run in Scarborough earlier this week that left a 61-year-old man dead.

Jack Miehm was in a crosswalk in the area of St. Clair Avenue East and Jeanette Street at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday when he was struck by a vehicle heading eastbound. The vehicle fled the scene following the collision, according to officers.

The male victim was rushed from the scene to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Miehm has been described by friends as a retired contractor who loved spending time with his children and grandkids.

On Wednesday, police released a security camera image of the vehicle involved in the crash. A 15-second video clip showing the pedestrian and the suspect vehicle was released by investigators on Thursday. It showed the pedestrian stop at the crosswalk – presumably waiting for the traffic light to change – as the vehicle approaches. The video did not show the pedestrian being struck by the vehicle but clearly showed the vehicle speeding through the intersection without coming to a stop.

One day after the footage was released to the public, police arrested Toronto-resident Punitharajah Singarajah in connection with this case. He has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, criminal negligence causing death and leaving the scene of a collision causing death.

Officers said a 2014 Dodge Caravan has been seized.

Singarajah is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday morning.