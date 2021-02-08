Toronto police have announced that an arrest has been made following a shooting in Scarborough over the weekend that left a 21-year-old man dead.

In a news release, police said they responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Gateforth Drive at approximately 10:38 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim, who has since been identified by police as Abdulrahman Patel, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said that on Sunday, Imran Immamdeen, 32, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Monday.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.