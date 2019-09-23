

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 32-year-old Mississauga man is facing 16 charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a shooting in a commercial area near Pearson International Airport earlier this month.

Police say that the suspect and a 39-year-old man became involved in an argument near Attwell Drive and Carlson Court in the Highway 27 and Dixon Road area on the night of Sept. 9.

During the course of that argument, police say that the suspect produced a gun and shot the 39-year-old man. The 39-year-old man sustained serious injuries as a result and was rushed to hospital.

The suspect, meanwhile, fled the scene in a vehicle.

On Sunday, police executed a search warrant at a home in the Dixie Road and Bloor Street area of Mississauga and took the suspect into custody.

During the course of the search warrants officers also seized a loaded Taurus .357 revolver, 14 rounds of ammunition and 56 grams of cocaine.

Vytautas Vilutis, 32, is charged with attempted murder and a number of other firearm and drug-related charges.

He is expected to appear in court at Old City Hall today.