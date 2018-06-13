

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 31-year-old Toronto man has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing of a 62-year-old man in the emergency room of Michael Garron Hospital earlier this month.

Investigators previously said the suspect was at the hospital, in the Coxwell and Mortimer avenues area, at about 2 p.m. on June 5 when he approached a 62-year-old man.

Police allege the suspect stabbed the 62-year-old man before fleeing the scene westbound on foot.

On Wednesday, police said a suspect was arrested.

Andy Metatawabin faces a charge of attempted murder regarding the Michael Garron incident as well as a separate additional count of attempted murder originating elsewhere in Canada.

He is also facing ten other charges including threatening death, assault with intent to resist arrest, weapons dangerous and aggravated assault.

Metatawabin appeared in court at College Park on Wednesday.