

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A second-degree murder charge has been laid more than one year after a 23-year-old man was fatally gunned down outside of a Brampton lounge.

The fatal shooting took place on April 15, 2017 at around 3 a.m. in the parking lot of Masta’s Lounge.

Jordan Buchner was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

Last month, Peel Regional Police said they were offering a $25,000 reward for information that led to an arrest and conviction in the homicide.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Jermaine Smith, of Brampton, on Tuesday. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

Brampton-resident Adrian Roberts, 32, was also arrested in connection with this case. He has been charged with accessory after fact to murder and firearm offences.

The pair is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.