Toronto police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in North York last week.

The incident happened in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West at around 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 6.

Police say that officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, police identified the victim as 28-year-old Osman Bangura from Toronto. He is the city’s 54th homicide victim of the year.

Police say they believe the incident was targeted.

A warrant has been issue for 23-year-old Richard Samuels, of Toronto. He is wanted for second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.