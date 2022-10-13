Arrest warrant issued following fatal North York shooting last week
Osman Bangura, 28, seen in this undated photo, is Toronto's 54th homicide victim of 2022. (Toronto Police Service)
Published Thursday, October 13, 2022 1:51PM EDT
Toronto police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in North York last week.
The incident happened in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West at around 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 6.
Police say that officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
On Friday, police identified the victim as 28-year-old Osman Bangura from Toronto. He is the city’s 54th homicide victim of the year.
Police say they believe the incident was targeted.
A warrant has been issue for 23-year-old Richard Samuels, of Toronto. He is wanted for second-degree murder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.