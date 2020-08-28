

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





An arrest warrant has been issued for a 32-year-old man who police believe is responsible for stabbing another man at a cemetery in Vaughan earlier this month.

York Regional Police responded to a stabbing at a cemetery in the area of Jane Street and Highway 407 shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 15.

A 52-year-old man was attempting to break up a fight between several people when he was stabbed, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of an investigation, police said the suspect has been identified as Sheldon Lawrence.

On Thursday night, police observed Lawrence get into a vehicle outside his Toronto home. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect allegedly rammed their cruisers and fled the scene.

Lawrence is wanted for attempted murder, dangerous operation, failure to stop after an accident, flight from a peace officer, and assault a peace officer with a weapon.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white 2011 BMW with a licence plate CKSR063.

Police are urging him to speak to a lawyer and turn himself in.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.