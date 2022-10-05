The driver who allegedly walked away from the scene of a collision in Vaughan last week that left a woman dead and three others injured has been identified.

Ontario Provincial Police said a red Volkswagen Jetta was reportedly travelling at a high rate of speed on the southbound lanes of Highway 400 near Rutherford Road at around 3 a.m. on Sept. 30 when it rear-ended a minivan with four occupants inside.

A 73-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others suffered minor injuries.

The male driver of the Jetta fled the crash scene, said police, who had been searching for him since.

On Wednesday, police announced that they had identified a suspect, and a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Richmond Hill resident Michael Okoaki is wanted for several offences, including dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

“The accused is urged to contact a lawyer and turn himself in,” police tweeted.