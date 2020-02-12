

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An arrest warrant has been issued for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting in Hamilton last month that left a seven-year-old boy seriously injured.

Police previously said on the night of Jan. 23, a suspect entered the backyard of a home on Gordon Street and fired multiple shots into the residence.

Police said the suspect then fled the scene in a waiting vehicle.

The young boy, who was inside the home at the time, was struck by at least one bullet that came through a first-floor window.

The child was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators later confirmed that while the residence was likely targeted, it was unclear who the shooter intended to hit.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hamilton police confirmed that they have identified a suspect in the case.

Police say 20-year-old Jayden Pitter is wanted on several charges, including aggravated assault, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and discharging a firearm with intent.

A warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

Police say the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous and are asking anyone who spots Pitter not to approach him but to call 911 immediately.

“Police believe there are people who know what happened and continue to encourage those individuals to come forward,” Hamilton police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Investigators also provided an update on the child’s condition on Wednesday, confirming that he has been released from hospital but faces a “long road to recovery.”