

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a prom after-party in Whitchurch-Stouffville last week.

Police previously said that 18-year-old Maple High School student Rizwaan Abookbabar Wadee was killed at a prom after-party at a home in the area of Bloomington Road and Highway 48 at around 4 a.m. on May 3.

Officers were initially called to the residence for a reported shooting and Wadee was found in an upstairs bedroom without vital signs. He was later pronounced dead.

Police later confirmed that Wadee sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

Sources previously told CP24 that the home where the party took place was being rented as an Airbnb.

In a news release issued Wednesday, York Regional Police confirmed that a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of Toronto man Jahdea Paterson. He is wanted on one count of first-degree murder.

Police say the suspect is considered to be “armed and dangerous" and are urging him to seek legal counsel and surrender to police.

“Anyone who is assisting the suspect evade police could be subject to criminal charges,” the news release read.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

Two teens were arrested in the area of the party about 30 minutes after the 911 call was made but police have not said if they are in any way connected to the shooting. They have been charged with weapons offences, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone who attended the party who has not yet spoken to officers to come forward.