

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





An arrest warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old man in connection with a shooting outside of an after-hours club in Oakwood Village that took place on New Year’s Day and left one man fighting for his life in hospital.

On Jan. 1 at around 5 a.m., officers responded to a shooting near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said they located a man in his 20s suffering from a serious gunshot wound. Investigators, at the time, said the man appeared to have been struck by a bullet in the head.

The male victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Leo Soloman Martin, of Toronto, in connection with this case. He is wanted on several charges, including attempted murder, use of a firearm to commit an indictable offence and failing to comply with a recognizance.

An image of Martin has been released by investigators in an effort to help locate him.

“He is considered to be violent, armed and dangerous,” police said in a news release issued on Friday. “If seen, do not approach, immediately call 911. Investigators would like to caution the public that it is a criminal offence to assist Leo Soloman Martin at the time of the offence or afterwards, to evade arrest.”

Officers added they are aware that “numerous witnesses were present at the time of the shooting.” Those who witnessed the incident are urged to contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).