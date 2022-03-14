Two individuals are in custody following an armed robbery at an east-end Toronto jewelry store last month, but police say two other suspects are still at large.

In a news release issued Monday, police said that on Feb. 24, officers responded to a report of a robbery at a retail store located in the area of Gerrard Street East and Coxwell Avenue, in the city’s Upper Beaches neighbourhood.

Investigators believe that a masked man was permitted entry into the store. Once inside, he allegedly pulled out a handgun and ordered the employee to lay on the ground.

The suspect then opened the door of the jewelry store and allowed two more men to enter. The men took what police describe as a substantial amount of jewelry and placed it into bags they had brought with them before fleeing the scene.

An investigation by the service’s hold up squad began following the incident and officers were able to identify one of the men allegedly involved.

On March 3, officers located the man travelling in a vehicle. He was stopped, arrested, and found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and a quantity of cocaine, police said.

The passenger of the vehicle was also arrested.

Jahsyah Thomas, 19, of Brampton, is charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, unauthorized possession of firearm, pointing a firearm, and a number of other offences.

Richard Longrin, 25, of Vaughan, is charged with unauthorized possession of firearm, carry concealed weapon, and possession schedule I substance for purpose of trafficking

Both Thomas and Longrin were scheduled to appear in court on March 4.

Police said that two other suspects remain outstanding. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call police at 416-808-7350 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.