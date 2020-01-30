

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police say they have made several arrests in connection with the November 2018 shooting death of Jason Ramkishun, run off Highway 410 and shot in what investigators have said was a case of mistaken identity.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 13, Ramkishun was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside his vehicle on Highway 410 near Courtneypark Drive.

Police say Ramkishun, who worked as a security guard, had just finished his shift and was driving home when the occupants of another vehicle pulled up beside him on the highway and starting shooting.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died.

One week later, a second person was wounded in a drive-by shooting on Highway 410 and police say they believe that victim was the intended target in the shooting that claimed the life of Ramkishun.

Investigators said Ramkishun drove the same make and model of vehicle as the person targeted after his death.

His family told reporters last year that he worked as a security guard, was enrolled in a college law enforcement program and hoped to become a police officer.

Last year, police offered a $25,000 reward for information that could lead to arrests in the case.

Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah and Insp. Marty Ottaway will speak about the arrests at a press conference on Friday morning.

They say those charged are accused in Ramkishun’s death as well as two other shooting incidents that occurred within one week of his murder.