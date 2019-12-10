

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police will be providing details today about arrests that have been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a man outside a Mississauga condo building in October.

Police previously said 26-year-old Stouffville resident Mario Ibrahim was shot to death while sitting in a parked car outside a condo near Confederation Parkway and Burnhamthorpe Road on the night of Oct. 22.

According to police, a suspect walked up to Ibrahim’s vehicle and opened fire before fleeing the scene on foot.

Ibrahim was found inside the car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release issued this week, police confirmed that arrests have been made in the case.

Chief Nishan Duraiappah and Insp. Marty Ottaway are expected to release more details about the investigation at a news conference at police headquarters at 10 a.m.