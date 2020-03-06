

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say arrests have been made in connection with the robbery of three Etobicoke pharmacies and a separate burglary at Yorkdale Mall on Friday.

Police say the first robbery occurred at a pharmacy in the West Mall Bloor Plaza, located near Bloor Street West and The West Mall, at around 3:10 p.m.

Investigators allege the four teenage boys, who were armed with handguns, robbed the store and assaulted a woman in her 70s before fleeing the area in a grey truck.

The second incident, police say, occurred at a plaza near Rexdale and Humberwood boulevards about 25 minutes later.

According to police, the suspects brandished weapons and wore masks as the robbed a pharmacy of drugs and money. Police also say an employee of the store was assaulted.

The third robbery occurred at Elmhurst Plaza, located near Elmhurst Drive and Islington Avenue, shortly after 4 p.m.

Police say the suspects also assaulted a pharmacy employee and robbed the store of drugs and cash.

None of the injured employees sustained serious injuries, police confirm.

Police say one of the four boys have been arrested. They are still looking for three others.

Yorkdale Mall robbery

A robbery at Yorkdale Shopping Centre was reported shortly after the earlier robberies and police said the mall was placed in hold and secure as a result of the incident.

Police say five teenage suspects who were wearing masks used hammers to smash a display case at a store in the busy shopping centre.

One suspect was taken into custodyt after a brief foot pursuit, police say. The other four were located by the canine unit.

Police say the two robberies are not related.