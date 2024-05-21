A man is wanted after allegedly setting fire to a quantity of cardboard in downtown Toronto late last week.

The incident, which police are describing as arson, happened on May 15 near Yonge and Elm streets.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 11:45 p.m.

According to investigators, a man entered a laneway in the area and allegedly used a lighter and accelerant to set fire to a quantity of cardboard next to a building before fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as 25 to 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a green hooded sweater, a dark-coloured jacket, and black shoes, and carrying a black backpack and trolley bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.