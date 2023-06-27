York Regional Police are looking for a suspect caught on camera setting an SUV on fire in Richmond Hill earlier this month.

Police said they were called to a home on Estoril Street near Berwick Crescent and 16th Avenue in the early morning of June 10 for a fire.

Three women were sleeping when one of them heard noises coming from the outside, police said. She went to check, opening the garage door and finding her silver Subaru Crosstrek engulfed in flames in the driveway.

The fire was shortly knocked down, and no one was physically injured.

The incident was captured on the home’s security video, which police released on Tuesday in an effort to identify the suspect.

In the video, he is seen pouring liquid over the vehicle and then igniting it. The SUV is quickly engulfed in flames. The suspect is seen fleeing, and police said he was last seen running northbound on Estoril Street.

The suspect is described as having a medium build and was wearing a hooded jacket or vest with different-coloured long sleeves, dark-coloured pants and white running shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-899-287-5025 ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.