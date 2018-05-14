

Terry Pedwell, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - It could be this time next year before Canada's new mobile emergency alert system is tested again on a wide scale as the players involved in last week's failed tests figure out what went wrong.

As an Amber Alert sounded for a missing boy in Ontario on Monday, officials said the warning system is up and running, but public expectations that all compatible devices connected to a wireless network should receive alerts may be too high.

The system, which was supposed to be fully operational nationwide under regulator orders by April 6, was put to the test across most of the country last week.

The first test, on Monday in Quebec, didn't sound at all due to a coding error, which the system operator said was fixed within a couple of hours.

Later that day, some test alerts were heard and felt on mobile devices in Ontario, but many wireless subscribers didn't receive any signals.

On Wednesday, testing conducted in Atlantic Canada appeared to go as hoped while there was sporadic success across western provinces as well as in Yukon and Northwest Territories.