Across Canada, the COVID-19 case count is climbing, increasing 29 per cent in the last week. In Ontario, 781 new cases were reported Friday. That's 251 more than two weeks ago. Back on August 13, two days before the Liberals called the election, Canada's Public Health Agency warned "a resurgence is underway in Canada."

Knowing that didn't stop Justin Trudeau.

He put in play what I call his pandemic election majority gamble. Now, with three weeks to go, the Liberal Party's odds on winning that bet are getting longer and longer.

Trudeau was in the GTA today and vaccine mandates were on his mind. British Columbia and Quebec have announced plans to implement a proof of vaccine document. Manitoba is expected to follow.

The pressure is growing for Ontario to also mandate vaccine proof for access to non-essential businesses. Sources told CTV News Friday that the Ford government is considering implementing a provincial vaccine passport system.

Today, the Liberals came up with the idea of telling Canadians a Liberal government will dole out $1 billion to the provinces to provide what Trudeau called a "proof of vaccine fund." Issuing vaccine documents is a provincial jurisdiction, and Trudeau hopes the money will spur provinces like Ontario to adopt vaccine mandates. Trudeau singled out Doug Ford, saying, "I certainly hope that here in Ontario, Premier Ford steps up as well. It's time for him to listen to public health officials."

Trudeau decided to speak directly to the anti-vaccine protestors who are showing up at his campaign stops. Trudeau said, "We only get through this pandemic, we only finish with this pandemic if everyone steps up not just for themselves, but for each other." Trudeau pointed out that "things are getting back to normal" but added, "those folks outside and the politicians who agree with them are endangering that."

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole was in Trudeau's sights as well. He said O'Toole "won't choose vaccines." Trudeau said, "He can't even tell his own candidates to get their shots. He can't tell Canadians why he doesn't think everyone boarding a plane, or a train should be vaccinated."

O'Toole is in Atlantic Canada and with the Liberals harping on vaccine mandates, the Conservative Leader defended his vaccine position. His response to Trudeau promised that a Conservative government will "partner" with the provinces on vaccine policies. O'Toole said the Conservatives "will support and respect what the provinces decide to do. It is their decision to try and balance off, making sure people are safe as we fight the fourth wave of the pandemic together."

Trudeau leads every media availability talking about the pandemic. He appeals to Canadians to get the vaccine. He details the health and economic risks of COVID-19 and reminds Canadians of his leadership during the pandemic.

All of that is well and good, but why have an election when health experts across the country warned and continue to warn that the pandemic is not over? At the beginning of one Liberal TV ad, Trudeau and Canadians are all wearing masks. In the last shots, the masks are gone. That is the hope.

The reality is this week, mask mandates were brought back in British Columbia and the case numbers are going up. In just ten days, children will be going back to school – many of them forced to wear masks. Canadians may well be questioning the logic of holding an election in the midst of a pandemic.

Trudeau said today, "Canadians deserve to be heard." And what if Canadians don't think this is the time to be heard? That cuts straight to doubts about Trudeau's decision-making – his leadership. And that, in turn, will have voters considering their options. And a swing to ABT (Anything But Trudeau) could put even a Liberal minority at risk.