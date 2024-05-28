Some residents in East York are waking up to a power outage that’s expected to last most of the morning.

Toronto Hydro says that as many as 1,000 customers are currently without power in East York, in the vicinity of Michael Garron Hospital.

The outage stretches roughly from Danforth Avenue to St. Clair Avenue, between Main Street and Donlands Avenue.

The outage started shortly after 6 a.m. and was caused by damaged overhead equipment, Toronto Hydro said.

"At peak, about 4,000 customers were without power, however, we were able to restore power to the majority of customers in the area through switching," Toronto Hydro told CP24.com in an email. "Crews will continue to work as quickly and safely as possible to make repairs and bring back all customers."

The utility said that crews are on scene and power is expected to be restored by around noon.

Michael Garron Hospital is not impacted, Toronto Hydro said.