As Ontario marked three months under a state of emergency Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford lauded the province’s work in combating the virus, while promising to hold accountable “bad actors” who left some long-term care homes vulnerable.

“We pulled out every single stop to fight this virus, we used every tool at our disposal, we left nothing on the table. We had an army of 14 million people who went above and beyond,” Ford said.

In a wide-ranging news conference, Ford touched on the province’s numerous achievements in combatting the deadly pandemic.

Those accomplishments include a testing system that is finally hitting its goal of 20,000 tests per day with some regularity, thousands more acute care beds and ventilators, and a strategy to make sure that the province maintains a ready supply of personal protective equipment, though creeping shortages of some items remains a challenge.

Ontario has so far recorded 2,550 COVID-19 deaths, 1,642 of them associated with long-term care homes. While that figure is grim, it remains below the “best-case” scenario of 3,000 deaths over the course of the pandemic predicted in provincial modelling released back in early April. It is also well under the predicted “worst case” scenario that some 15,000 Ontarians could die.

“There are unmistakeable signs that were making real progress in our fight against this virus,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said. “For the fourth day in a row Ontario reported fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19.”

She credited the “shared resolve” of Ontarians for allowing more of the province’s economy to be reopened.

In recent weeks, Ontarians have been permitted to gather in groups of up to 10 and form non-distanced social circles of up to 10 people. Weddings, funerals and houses of worship can now be attended at up to 30 per cent of regular capacity across the province and all regions have seen some degree of reopening, though Toronto, Peel and Windsor still face tighter restrictions, including on restaurants and salons.

“None of this would’ve been possible without the strength and determination of all Ontarians. Together we will continue to stop the spread of COVID-19. We will beat this virus,” Elliott said.

‘Bad actors’ will be held accountable

While Ontario did not reach a worst-case scenario, thanks largely to strict physical distancing measures and an unprecedented shutdown, the pandemic has exposed serious vulnerabilities in the province’s long-term care homes. The government previously announced a commission to examine what went wrong, particularly in light of a scathing report by the Canadian Armed Forces, who were called in to help at a handful of particularly hard-hit homes.

With most of the worst-hit homes being privately operated, Ford vowed Wednesday that he would not support “bad actors” and that owners will be held accountable.

“When we get through this whole process and find out exactly what happened in these homes, there’s going to be accountability,” Ford said. “There’s going to be accountability for the people who have lost and accountability for the companies that let this happen because there’s absolutely no excuse after that report from the military.”

Some changes might be permanent

Aside from upheaval in the health care and long-term care systems, the pandemic has also changed life for millions of people in the province over the past three months.

“To say that the last few months have been unprecedented would be an understatement,” Elliott said. “It’s been a time defined by disruption, not only to our healthcare system and our economy but to the lives of every single Ontarian.”

The premier said Wednesday that it remains to be seen whether some of the changes that have reshaped society will become permanent features of daily life in the province, even after the pandemic is over.

“A lot of it has worked extremely well,” Ford said in response to a question about curbside cannabis options and virtual courtrooms.

“The new way of doing business – no matter if you’re in the public or private sector — things have changed. And I think we can do things a lot more efficiently moving forward and learn from the lessons over the last few months.”

Asked if that would include allowing public sector workers to work from home more of the time, Ford said he still has to have a conversation about that with the secretary of cabinet.

“There’s another whole social aspect to going to work,” the premier said. “Some people rely on going to work to meet their friends, to meet their fellow team members. There’s a whole other side to this about the social aspect and interacting rather than sitting at home all day.

“I know you can go squirrely sitting at home all day if you don’t have interaction with your coworkers. So that’s something we will discuss with all the different ministries and with the private sector too. I’ve heard both sides of the story on that.”

Some businesses, such as Shopify, have said they plan to abandon the office model of work altogether in light of how work has changed during the pandemic.

Border a concern

Ford said that while he’s pleased with the progress the province is making in combatting the spread of the virus and with the gradual reopening of the economy, he remains concerned about the border with the U.S., which remains closed to non-essential visitors for the time being.

He pointed out that Ontario is in close proximity to a number of U.S. states with a high number of COVID-19 cases.

“It actually really concerns me,” Ford said.

He said he’s asked the federal government to provide enhanced screening at the border to catch anyone who might possibly be carrying COVID-19.

“I don't want to come across as criticizing because I'm not,” Ford said. “They've done a great job, but, man, we've got to do a much better job at the border.”

To date, Ontario has seen a total of 32,744 cases.