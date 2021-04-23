A 49-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly made anti-Asian comments at a woman in Mimico last month.

Police say the incident happened in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Superior Avenue before 1:30 p.m. on March 30.

A 50-year-old woman was walking when an unknown man approached her and allegedly made anti-Asian comments.

Police say the incident is being treated as a hate crime.

Toronto resident Jeffrey Spanton was arrested and charged with assault.

On Thursday, a report from Toronto police revealed that hate crimes in the city rose last year.