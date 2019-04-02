

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 21-year-old Toronto man has been charged after an assault-style rifle and a stun gun were allegedly found during a search of a North York home on Monday.

Toronto police say that officers conducted a search of a home in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West area on Monday as part of an ongoing investigation.

Inside, they allegedly found a loaded ISCC MK .22 calibre “SCAR” assault-style rifle with its stock removed to shorten it and its serial number allegedly altered.

It contained a 30-round magazine.

They also allegedly found a small red stun gun.

As a result, a suspect identified as Ali Reza Beyreghiyan has been charged with seven offences including possession of a prohibited device, careless storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm with altered serial number.

He appeared in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Tuesday morning.