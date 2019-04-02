Assault-style rifle, stun gun seized during house search in North York
An assault-style rifle and a stun gun are seen in a Toronto police handout image.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 2:02PM EDT
A 21-year-old Toronto man has been charged after an assault-style rifle and a stun gun were allegedly found during a search of a North York home on Monday.
Toronto police say that officers conducted a search of a home in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West area on Monday as part of an ongoing investigation.
Inside, they allegedly found a loaded ISCC MK .22 calibre “SCAR” assault-style rifle with its stock removed to shorten it and its serial number allegedly altered.
It contained a 30-round magazine.
They also allegedly found a small red stun gun.
As a result, a suspect identified as Ali Reza Beyreghiyan has been charged with seven offences including possession of a prohibited device, careless storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm with altered serial number.
He appeared in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Tuesday morning.