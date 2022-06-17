

The Canadian Press





The Assembly of First Nations says it has voted to suspend National Chief RoseAnne Archibald.

The AFN's executive committee and board of directors say in a release Friday that her suspension is effective immediately pending the outcome of investigations into four complaints against her.

It says Archibald's suspension was prompted by public statements she made Thursday that breached her obligations to the AFN and are contrary to her oath of office, the AFN's code of conduct and its Whistleblower Policy.

The AFN says Archibald has been ordered not to discuss the investigation publicly and is prohibited from attending its annual general assembly and chief’s assembly meeting next month.

In a statement Thursday, Archibald said she was being "undermined, discredited and attacked" for trying to clean up corruption in the AFN.

In her statement, Archibald called for a forensic audit and independent inquiry into the conduct of the AFN over the last eight years.

Regional Chief Paul Prosper, an AFN spokesman, said Friday in a statement that it is regrettable that it had to take this severe action "but we had no other choice."

"The National Chief has committed serious breaches of her obligations to the AFN through unfounded and unsubstantiated public attacks on the integrity of our organization and our employees that will only serve to undermine the good work we do as we continue to serve our First Nations communities,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2022