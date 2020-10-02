Ontario’s COVID-19 assessment centres may soon be made appointment only as the province works to eliminate the large lines that have led to some people waiting hours just to get a swab and others being turned away entirely.

Sources have told CTV News Toronto that Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet is meeting today to approve a new policy, which would stipulate that anyone who wants to get tested will first have to call one of the province’s 153 assessment centres and make an appointment with a nurse practitioner.

The sources say that the change would better prepare the assessment centres for the winter months while addressing the frustrations of many residents who have had a hard time getting a test.

It should be noted that many assessment centres already operate on an appointment basis, including 23 per cent of the ones located in the Toronto area.

Select pharmacies also offer testing on an appointment basis but only for asymptomatic individuals who are members of priority groups.

The province conducted nearly 41,000 individual tests on Thursday and has vowed to increase its capacity in the coming weeks so that it can conduct at least 50,000 individual tests on a daily basis.

With files from CTV's Colin D'Mello