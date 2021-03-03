

The Canadian Press





Ontario will give the newly approved Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to residents aged 60 to 64.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says the province feels the targeted use of that shot will help cut illness and death across Ontario.

Jones says the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot will not be administered through mass immunization clinics but through a “different pathway,” although she did not elaborate what that would be.

Ontario said yesterday it plans to follow the advice of a national panel that's recommended against using the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot on people aged 65 and older.

Jones says Ontario does not yet know how many doses of the new vaccine it will be receiving.

She also says the government has signed an agreement with the province's pharmacists' association to have COVID-19 shots administered in pharmacies in the coming months.

Ontario has administered a total of 754,419 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine so far.