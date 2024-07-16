

David Boles, The Canadian Press





Quebec's premier wants to bring the issue of asylum seekers to the attention of his fellow provincial leaders.

Canada's premiers are in Halifax this week for the Council of the Federation conference, where Quebec's François Legault says it's clear the current situation in his province must change.

The issue has been a long-standing one for Legault, who also addressed the matter last month during a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"We really need to decrease the number," said Legault, noting around 190,000 asylum seekers enter Quebec per year. He added, "The future of French on the Island of Montreal is in play."

Also on board with this issue is Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

While Alberta and Quebec share an interest in having the federal government support asylum seekers in Canada, Smith says Alberta doesn't have Ottawa's ear on this matter the way Quebec seemingly does.

"We'd like them to make the same commitment," she said.

A press release from the Prime Minister's Office last month stated Trudeau and Legault discussed the issue of asylum seekers, with $750 million in federal money promised to the Quebec government for immigration-related services.

The issue of equalization is also up for discussion in Halifax before the three-day meeting ends Wednesday. That item is of particular concern for Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey.

The province has launched a court challenge to push for a change to the equalization formula, but it's something Furey hopes won't actually reach the court system.

"We're firm in our proposition that the formula isn't being equally applied and doesn't contemplate the cost to deliver services," he said.

"As a result, it doesn't reflect the spirit of what was signed in the Constitution."

A change was made under the Harper government which required aggregate equalization payments to grow in line with the rate of Canada's national growth. Since that change was made just after the 2008 financial crisis, the formula has undergone some minor tweaks, but no real major reform.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.