Some residents in East York are waking up to a power outage that’s expected to last most of the morning.

Toronto Hydro says that somewhere between 1,000 and 5,000 customers are currently without power in East York, in the vicinity of Michael Garron Hospital.

The outage stretches roughly from Danforth Avenue to St. Clair Avenue, between Main Street and Donlands Avenue.

The outage started shortly after 6 a.m.

It’s not clear what caused it, but the utility said that crews are on scene and power is expected to be restored by around noon.