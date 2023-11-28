The eastbound lanes of Highway 403 between Garden Avenue in Brantford and Highway 52 just outside Hamilton are closed after whiteout conditions led to a series of serious collisions.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), at least four transport trucks were involved in jack-knife crashes, seven vehicles were involved in a pile-up, and a separate three-car collision saw one person taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The severity of the victim’s injuries has since been downgraded, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video shared to social media Tuesday.

“We are in the process of removing those vehicles from the highway. The roads are still wet and snow-covered,” he said.

Environment Canada placed Brantford under a snow squall warning earlier Tuesday afternoon.

Between 10 and 20 cm of snow was forecast for the southwestern Ontario city on Tuesday, with the agency warning of poor visibility due to "intense snowfall rates" and winds of up to 60 km per hour.

Police said drivers in the area should expect delays. They hope to have all lanes reopened by 4 p.m., although closures could extend into the evening, pending conditions.

Multiple collisions being cleaned up on #Hwy403 after white out conditions. #OnStorm - Eb lanes closed between Garden Ave and Hwy52. Expect delays. ^ks pic.twitter.com/dhrpQN4pX9 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 28, 2023

“Please be careful out there,” Schmidt said.

“Keep your full head lighting system on when you’re operating in those kinds of conditions and please drive safe.”