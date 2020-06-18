

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say at least two children are among the four people critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton this afternoon.

The crash occurred near Countryside Drive and Torbram Road shortly after noon.

"It is our understanding right now that we have an adult female in life-threatening condition as well as two or three children. We are not sure of ages at this point," Const. Sarah Patten told CP24 on Thursday.

She said a man who was trapped inside one of the vehicles involved is also believed to be in life-threatening condition.

Two air ambulances were requested to respond but were later cancelled and all victims have now been transported to local hospitals via land ambulance.

Images from the area show multiple damaged vehicles and debris scattered around the intersection where the collision occurred.

One vehicle appears to have struck a light standard after driving up onto a sidewalk.

The area has been shut down for the police investigation.

"There was a light standard that has gone down with wires so we do have the intersection closed off and it will be closed off for quite a period of time," Patten said.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

"Our major collision bureau is attending the scene and will be looking at all possibilities," Patten said. "We are going to be looking at speed, any factor at this point. We're not sure exactly what happened."