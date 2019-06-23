

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for at least two suspects after shots were fired outside a downtown hotel overnight.

Officers were called to the area of University Avenue and Richmond Street West for reports of shots fired.

Police say the located “evidence of gunfire” and are searching for at least two suspects.

Investigators have not released detailed suspect descriptions but say a black Mercedes was spotted speeding away from the area.

The intersection was shut down for the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 52 Division.