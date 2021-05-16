One person is without vital signs, and four others have been seriously injured in a shooting in Etobicoke, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the area of Willowridge Road and Eglinton Avenue West, west of Martin Grove Road, just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say there were reports of a man exiting a vehicle and started shooting.

Multiple people were struck by gunfire, police say. At least five victims have been located by police, including one person without vital signs.

Police say some of the victims were taken to hospital by family and friends.

There is no immediate word on their condition.

Police have not released suspect information.

More to come.