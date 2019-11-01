

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Officials confirm five people were injured when suspects began stabbing attendees outside of a "rowdy" Halloween house party in the city's Annex neighbourhood overnight.

Toronto police say they were called to a home on Madison Avenue north of Bloor Street West overnight starting at 11:47 p.m. Thursday for a report of three people stabbed at a house party.

They arrived to find three people suffering from stab wounds, one of them in serious condition.

A further search of the area led them to locate two other victims suffering from minor injuries.

Another possible victim showed up about 35 minutes later at a Toronto hospital and passed out in the emergency room, officers said.

That victim's condition is not yet known. Police say they are not positive that the victim who showed up at hospital is connected to the incident because they have not been able to interview him.

Police said one suspect was taken into custody by 12:44 a.m.

A second suspect was taken into custody some time later.

Police described those dfetained as an adult male and a female under the age of 18.

Investigators had taped off a nearly 50 metre-long stretch of Madison Avenue north of Bloor Street on Friday morning, collecting blood evidence off of the sidewalk and taking pictures.