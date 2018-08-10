

The Canadian Press





Fredericton police say at least four people have died in a shooting.

Few details are available, but police were asking residents in the Brookside Drive area to stay in their homes with the doors locked.

Police said on its Twitter feed that the "incident is ongoing," and confirmed at least four people have died.

The Fredericton Firefighters Association were asking people on Facebook not to use social media to report on police locations.

David MacCoubrey said he awoke in his apartment on Brookside Drive around 7:07 a.m. today to the sound of gunshots "10 metres from my bed."

MacCoubrey says three gunshots woke him up, and as many as 17 more have been fired between that time and around 8:30 a.m.

He says his apartment complex has four buildings in a square, and it sounded like the shots were coming from the middle of the complex.

MacCoubrey says police have been searching the complex and he's been sitting on the floor of his home away from windows.