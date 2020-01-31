

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that there are at least four victims following a shooting in the city’s Fort York neighbourhood.

It happened inside an apartment building near Queens Wharf Rd. and Fort York Blvd. at around 10:20 p.m.

Police say that the injuries sustained by the victims range from serious to life-threatening.

“Officers are still on scene right now securing things and searching the area,” Const. Craig Brister told CP24. “We are asking anyone in the building right now to just stay in your apartment while officers secure the scene.”

Brister said that at least one of the victims was rushed to hospital via emergency run.

He said that police do not believe there is “any imminent threat” to public safety at this time.

No information has been released about potential suspects.