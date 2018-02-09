

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





The recent death of a Guelph elementary school student is being blamed on influenza and health officials suspect a second death could also be connected to the illness.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health confirmed to CTV News Kitchener on Friday that a coroner informed them of the first student’s death on January 31.

They learned of the second student’s death yesterday.

Public health said that the first student’s cause of death has been positively linked to the Influenza B strain and the second, while still unconfirmed, is suspected of the same cause.

The gender or age of the students has not been released. Public health would not say which school the students are from nor would they say whether the cases were related to one another.

“Influenza is in the community. We’ve had quite a few institutional outbreaks this season,” a spokesperson for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health told CTV News Kitchener.

“A lot of them are Influenza B and that’s what we’re seeing now in the recent events... Certainly in the case of the child that died, Influenza B was a contributing factor. In the second case that we’re investigating, it’s too early to tell, but samples are at the lab and those results are pending.”

The area’s medical officer of health, Dr. Nicola Mercer, told CTV News Kitchener that flu activity has been increasing in the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph area recently. Mercer said the past week alone has brought the highest number of cases for the area this year so far.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, as of Jan. 27, there had been five-flu related pediatric deaths so far this season. That number would grow to six or seven if the fatalities in Guelph are considered.

Health officials are urging residents to take precaution and encourage parents of children who haven’t yet received their flu shot to do so at one of the area’s many free flu shot clinics.

According to a recent Canadian study, the effectiveness of this year’s flu shot has been extremely low. A researcher at the BC Centre for Disease Control found that the vaccine has prevented only 10 to 20 per cent of infections caused by the dominant influenza A strain, H3N2.

However, the same study found that the vaccine was 55 per cent effective in preventing cases of the influenza B strain.

The Public Health Agency of Canada considers influenza activity in Canada to still be in “peak levels.”

With files from CTV News Kitchener and The Canadian Press