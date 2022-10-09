Three men have been found with gunshot wounds and at least one of them has life-threatening injurious following a shooting in North York.

At around 7:45 p.m., Toronto police said several people had reported the sound of gunshots near Finch Avenue and Alness Street, west of Dufferin Street.

A short time later, police said officers had located three men with gunshot wounds. Their injuries range from serious to life-threatening, police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services are treating the victims.

There is no information so far about possible suspects or what led to the shooting.

Multiple shell casings have been found at the scene, police said.