At least one person has been injured as firefighters continue to battle a five-alarm blaze at a North York highrise.

The fire broke out at a building on Gosford Boulevard, just north of Jane Street and Shoreham Drive just before 5:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, visible flames and heavy smoke could be seen billowing out of the 15-storey building.

The fire broke out on the 7th floor of the building before spreading to multiple floors,” Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters.

"Our crews have successfully located, rescued and removed a number of patients. They are now in the care of Toronto Paramedic Services," he said.

Pegg said six people were transferred to paramedics. One person was transported to a hospital in serious condition, Toronto paramedics said.

The fire chief said that at this moment, firefighters are not aware of anyone trapped inside the building, and the priority is to get the blaze under control.

"The fire is being fought from inside," Pegg said. "We have crews working inside, sweeping the building and making sure that everyone is accounted for."

Firefighters have to physically climb floors as the elevators have stopped working, he said.

"That's the reason why we've accelerated to a fourth and now fifth alarm, is that the number of resources we require on scene to safely and effectively deal with a fire of this magnitude in a building this big when all of the elevator systems are out."

Pegg said anyone who is inside the building that has smoke or fire in their vicinity should call 911.

TTC said three buses are at the scene to shelter the residents of the building.

The fire may result in a number of residents being displaced for a period of time, the fire chief said. At least 700 people live in the building.

Comfort Obeng, a resident of the building, was sleeping when she smelled something burning.

Obeng said she grabbed her daughter out of their apartment after seeing smoke in the hallway.

Maria Vidal, who lives across in another building , said she heard people screaming for help.

"You want them to be safe but you can't do anything about it," she said.

Vidal said she felt helpless watching the fire spread in the building.

Giovanna Manfriniv was on her 9th floor unit when the fire alarm rang out and saw smoke coming out.

“We couldn’t get down because all the stairs have smoke and the elevators were blocked,” she said.

“I was freaking out. I called my mom because I was so scared.”

At some point, Manfriniv said she heard people shouting they could not breathe because of the smoke.

Manfriniv said firefighters advised her to stay in her unit and wait in her balcony until it was safe to evacuate.

Around 8 p.m., Pegg told reporters that crews have gained the upper hand and are trying to bring the fire under control.

“We have a long night ahead of us.”