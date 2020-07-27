At least three people were injured when shots rang out in a residential part of Brampton early on Monday morning, Peel Regional Police say.

Officers were called to Julian and Fitzpatrick drives at 5:54 a.m. Monday, south of Castlemore Road, for reports of shots fired.

Police say they located three people with gunshot wounds at the scene and are searching for more victims.

They also located a number of shell casings.

Paramedics said they located five injured people at the scene, but only two were confirmed to have gunshot wounds.

The shot victims were rushed to a hospital trauma centre.

The intersection of Julian and Fitzpatrick drives along with Julian Drive and Castlemore Road were closed to help with the investigation.

More to come.