At least three people injured in Entertainment District shooting
Police respond to a shooting at Queen Street West and Peter Street Saturday June 30, 2018.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 30, 2018 8:30PM EDT
At least 3 people have been injured after gunfire rang out in the city’s Entertainment District Saturday evening.
Shots were heard in the area of Queen Street West and Peter Street shortly before 8 p.m.
Three people were subsequently rushed to a trauma centre – two of them with critical injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Police said the suspects may have fled in a black SUV or a white car.
More to come…