

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





At least 3 people have been injured after gunfire rang out in the city’s Entertainment District Saturday evening.

Shots were heard in the area of Queen Street West and Peter Street shortly before 8 p.m.

Three people were subsequently rushed to a trauma centre – two of them with critical injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Police said the suspects may have fled in a black SUV or a white car.

