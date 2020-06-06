

Chris Fox, CP24.com





There are at least two separate protests against anti-black racism planned for the city today and dozens of storefronts remain boarded up as a precaution.

The protests are the latest in a series of demonstrations that have been taking place following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

On Friday afternoon several thousand protesters, many of them chanting "I can't breathe,” marched through downtown Toronto as part of a peaceful demonstration.

A vigil was also held at Nathan Phillips Square on Friday night, where residents spoke about their experiences with anti-black racism.

There are least two more demonstrations planned for today. At 1 p.m., the group Action for Injustice will be staging a peaceful walk that will begin at Nathan Phillips Square. Then at 2 p.m. another group is planning a march from Trinity Bellwoods Park to Queen’s Park.

Mayor John Tory has previously said that police are aware of some online chatter suggesting that a group of people intent on “wreaking havoc downtown” could infiltrate this weekend’s protests, though no issues have been reported during the demonstrations held so far.

Nonetheless, a number of downtown retail stores have boarded up their windows in anticipation of large crowds.

The Eaton Centre has also closed its doors beginning on Friday “out of an abundance of precaution.” It says that it will reopen on Monday.

“I just hope that at the end of the day the message is done safely and after that the message has been manifested we all move towards action because I think that is what this is all about,” Police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters during Friday’s protest.