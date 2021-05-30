Atlantic Canada ticket holder wins $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 30, 2021 6:19AM EDT
Lotto 649 players in Atlantic Canada should really check their tickets for Saturday night's draw.
One East Coast lottery player owns the winning ticket for the draw's $6 million jackpot, while another from the region claimed the the draw's $1 million guaranteed prize.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 2 will be an estimated $5 million.