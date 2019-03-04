

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say there may be court delays this morning due to a work refusal at the Toronto South Detention Centre.

Police say the majority of staff members at the jail are involved in the work refusal, which appears to have been prompted by an attack on employees on Saturday.

Warren “Smokey” Thomas, the president of the Ontario Public Service Union, which represents workers at the detention centre, said eight correctional officers were injured following the incident. Their conditions are not known at this time but Thomas said no one sustained life-threatening injuries.

Two correctional officers who spoke to CP24 said inmates reported a fight in one part of the jail and when two officers went in to help, they realized that no fight had occurred. The officers were allegedly attacked by over 30 prisoners and both employees suffered concussions. They are not currently in hospital, according to the staff who spoke to CP24.