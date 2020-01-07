

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A search is underway to locate a masked man who approached a Markham bank while holding a handgun only to be locked out by a quick-thinking employee.

Police say that they were called to the bank on Markland Street near Major Mackenzie Drive East and Highway 404 shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday.

They say that investigators believe the suspect approached the main entrance of the bank while carrying a handgun but turned around after an employee saw him coming and rushed to lock the doors.

Police say that they are investigating the incident as an attempted robbery.

The suspect is described as black, about five—foot-nine with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and a white mask.

“Investigators from the Hold-Up Unit remind business owners of the importance of maintaining and updating video surveillance equipment,” police said in a press release. “Quality images help to identify suspects, can aid in arrests and have a tremendous impact during court proceedings.”