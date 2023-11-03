One man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident at a home near Brantford where Ontario Provincial Police said a barricaded man discharged a firearm at officers earlier this week.

Provincial police previously said a barricaded person fired a gun at officers on Chiefswood Road in Oshweken-Six Nations of the Grand River on Tuesday evening, prompting the Six Nations Police Service to contact the OPP for assistance.

OPP’s Haldimand and Brant County detachment, along with the OPP tactics and rescue unit, the emergency response team, and York Regional Police aviation services all responded to the incident.

Residents were asked to shelter in place and motorists were urged to avoid the area while police dealt with the situation. On Wednesday morning, the OPP confirmed that one person was taken into custody before being transported to hospital.

In a news release issued Friday, the OPP said 40-year-old Matthew Dane Porter was charged with a number of offences in connection with the incident, including attempted murder using a firearm, using a firearm while committing an offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Brantford on Friday.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU), which probes any incident involving police and civilians resulting in serious injuries, death, or allegations of sexual assault, also invoked its mandate following the incident.

The OPP said due to the SIU investigation, it “will not be able to provide further information.”

“The ongoing investigation is being conducted by members of the Six Nations Police Service, and with the assistance of West Region OPP Crime Unit and Identification Services, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch,” police said in the news release Friday.