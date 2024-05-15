The list of attractions and venues in Toronto that offer free admission to millions of eligible participants has expanded as part of a new collaboration between two of the city's iconic institutions.

The collaboration, part of the tpl:map program, ushers in the addition of the CN Tower to the list of businesses participating in the program, which has offered library card holders free access to attractions and venues across the city since 2007.

“We’re excited to include the CN Tower in our offerings, enhancing the cultural horizon of Toronto for families citywide to enjoy,” Pam Ryan, director of service development and innovation with the Toronto Public Library, said in a news release.

Other participating attractions include the Aga Khan Museum, the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Bata Shoe Museum, Hot Docs Festival, the Ontario Science Centre, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, and the Toronto Zoo.

Subject to availability, general admission passes during regular hours of operation are available to participating members along with a group of up to two other adults or four other children. They can be reserved on the tpl:map website. Children 14 years of age and under must be accompanied by an adult.

�� We've got big (and very tall) news! The @TourCNTower is now a tpl:map partner. Starting Thursday, May 16 at 2 pm, reserve a pass for free admission to this Toronto landmark with your library card. Start your adventure here �� https://t.co/Im6q3wCqVf pic.twitter.com/iPGp3GL1V6 — Toronto Public Library (@torontolibrary) May 14, 2024

The program, formerly known as the Museum and Arts Pass program, was created in 2007 in an effort to provide Toronto families with enriching experiences at some of Toronto’s biggest attractions in the city’s arts and cultural scene.

Here is the full list of participating attractions: