One man is in hospital in life-threatening condition following a collision involving an ATV in Brampton last night.

Police say a vehicle and an ATV collided near Bovaird Drive East and Airport Road at around 8:49 p.m.

The operator of the ATV was taken to a trauma centre for treatment and on Tuesday morning, police confirmed that the man’s injuries are life-threatening.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours for the police investigation.